 

Sonoco Announces Quarterly Conference Calls and Webcasts for 2021

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the most sustainable, diversified global packaging companies, will host its regular investor conference calls to discuss quarterly financial results on the below dates and times. Any updates to these reporting dates or times will be communicated in subsequent news releases.

  News Release (1) Conference Call (2)
Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Feb. 11, 2021 Feb. 11, 2021
    11 a.m. ET
First Quarter 2021 Results April 22, 2021 April 22, 2021
    11 a.m. ET
Second Quarter 2021 Results July 22, 2021 July 22, 2021
    11 a.m. ET
Third Quarter 2021 Results Oct. 21, 2021 Oct. 21, 2021
    11 a.m. ET

(1) News releases will be issued on the dates noted before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(2) Times shown are in the Eastern U.S. time zone. The live investor conference call webcast can be accessed via the Internet at www.sonoco.com, from the Investor Relations tab at the top. Those planning to participate should plan to connect to the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start. The presentation used during the webcast can also be found in the Investor Relations section. A telephonic replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website. The archived call will be available for seven days from the date of the call.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Roger Schrum 
+843-339-6018 
roger.schrum@sonoco.com



Sonoco Products Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

