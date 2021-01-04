 

Puma Biotechnology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright VIRTUAL BioConnect Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 22:15  |  26   |   |   

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Puma, will provide an overview of the Company at the H.C. Wainwright VIRTUAL BioConnect Conference. The presentation will be available on demand beginning at 6:00 a.m. EST on January 11, 2021.

The virtual presentation will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

Puma Biotechnology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Puma Biotechnology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright VIRTUAL BioConnect Conference Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Puma, will provide an overview of the Company at the H.C. Wainwright VIRTUAL …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 ...
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:18 Uhr
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und Evotec (EVT) klettern
23.12.20
Biotech Report: Sektor legt zu, Evotec (EVT) fester, MorphoSys (MOR) korrigieren
22.12.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) ziehen an
21.12.20
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und Vita34 (V3V) behauptet; Puma Biotech (0PB) ziehen an
18.12.20
Biotech Report: Biotest (BIO3) und Qiagen (QIA) fester
17.12.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und Biotest (BIO3) sehr fest
16.12.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und Evotec (EVT) im Plus, Puma Biotech (0PB) gesucht
15.12.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab
14.12.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) und BioFrontera (B8F) klettern; US-Sektor stark
11.12.20
Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.20
18
NERLYNX in Deutschland