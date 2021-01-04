Rite Aid to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) announced today that Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer; Jim Peters, chief operating officer and Matt Schroeder, executive vice president and chief financial officer will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 11th at approximately 11:40 a.m. ET.
The conference is a virtual event. The appearance will be broadcast via the Internet at https://www.riteaid.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations.
About Rite Aid Corporation
Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, https://www.riteaid.com/corporate.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005723/en/
