Rite Aid to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) announced today that Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer; Jim Peters, chief operating officer and Matt Schroeder, executive vice president and chief financial officer will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 11th at approximately 11:40 a.m. ET.

The conference is a virtual event. The appearance will be broadcast via the Internet at https://www.riteaid.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations.