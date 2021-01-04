 

AIG Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today reminded holders of the outstanding warrants (CUSIP No. 026874156) (the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share, that the Warrants will expire on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The Warrants trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol AIG WS. The NYSE has notified AIG that it will suspend trading in the Warrants after the close of trading on January 13, 2021 so that trades can be settled by January 19, 2021.

As of December 31, 2020, there were 55,940,355 Warrants outstanding. Each Warrant represents the right to purchase 1.067 shares of AIG Common Stock at an exercise price of $42.2282 per share.

Further information on the Warrants, including the process by which to exercise the Warrants, is available in the Frequently Asked Questions page in the Investors section of AIG’s website.

Any Warrants not exercised prior to 5:00 p.m. New York time on January 19, 2021, will expire and become void, and the holder will no longer be able to exercise such voided Warrants.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Disclaimer

