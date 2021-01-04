AIG Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants

The Warrants trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol AIG WS. The NYSE has notified AIG that it will suspend trading in the Warrants after the close of trading on January 13, 2021 so that trades can be settled by January 19, 2021.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today reminded holders of the outstanding warrants (CUSIP No. 026874156) (the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share, that the Warrants will expire on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

As of December 31, 2020, there were 55,940,355 Warrants outstanding. Each Warrant represents the right to purchase 1.067 shares of AIG Common Stock at an exercise price of $42.2282 per share.

Further information on the Warrants, including the process by which to exercise the Warrants, is available in the Frequently Asked Questions page in the Investors section of AIG’s website.

Any Warrants not exercised prior to 5:00 p.m. New York time on January 19, 2021, will expire and become void, and the holder will no longer be able to exercise such voided Warrants.

# # #

