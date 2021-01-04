 

Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 22:30  |  62   |   |   

Certain BlackRock closed-end funds (the “Funds”) announced distributions today as detailed below.

Municipal Funds:

Declaration-1/4/2021

Ex-Date- 1/14/2021

Record- 1/15/2021

Payable- 2/1/2021

National Funds

Ticker

Distribution

Change From
Prior
Distribution

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BYM

$0.058000

-

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust

BAF

$0.061500

-

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BTA

$0.050500

-

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc.

MUI

$0.054000

-

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust*

BBF

$0.050500

-

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc.*

MUA

$0.052500

-

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BBK

$0.065000

-

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust

BFK

$0.058500

-

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BLE

$0.062000

-

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc.

BKN

$0.068000

-

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BTT

$0.062400

-

The BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BSD

$0.059000

-

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc.

MEN

$0.047000

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

MFL

$0.048500

-

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund

MFT

$0.060000

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc.

MHD

$0.060500

-

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc.

MQT

$0.054000

-

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc.

MQY

$0.063000

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.

MUE

$0.050500

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc.

MUH

$0.061500

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc.

MUS

$0.054000

-

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc.

MVT

$0.058500

-

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.*

MYD

$0.056000

-

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund*

MYF

$0.056000

-

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc.

MYI

$0.051500

-

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.

MVF

$0.033500

-

 

 

 

 

 

State-Specific Funds

 

 

 

 

 

Ticker

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution

 

 

 

 

 

Change From
Prior
Distribution

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc.

MUC

$0.055000

-

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BFZ

$0.038000

-

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc.

MYC

$0.043000

-

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc.

MCA

$0.053000

-

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

BZM

$0.046000

-

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.

MIY

$0.056000

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.

MHN

$0.054500

-

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc.

MYN

$0.051500

-

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust

BSE

$0.052500

-

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BNY

$0.056500

-

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

BFY

$0.060500

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.

MUJ

$0.063000

-

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc.

MYJ

$0.062500

-

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

MPA

$0.055000

-

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc.

MZA

$0.053000

-

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BHV

$0.045500

-

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

MHE

$0.043000

-

 

Equity Funds:

Declaration-1/4/2021

Ex-Date- 1/14/2021

Record- 1/15/2021

Payable- 1/29/2021

Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Change From
Prior
Distribution

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust*

BCX

$0.040000

-

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust*

BDJ

$0.050000

-

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust*

BGR

$0.037500

-

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust*

BGY

$0.033800

-

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust*

BME

$0.200000

-

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II*

BMEZ

$0.100000

-

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc.*

CII

$0.087500

-

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust*

BOE

$0.063000

-

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust*

BUI

$0.121000

-

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust*

BST

$0.187000

-

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II*

BSTZ

$0.115000

-

 

Multi-Asset Fund:

Declaration-1/4/2021

Ex-Date- 1/14/2021

Record- 1/15/2021

Payable- 1/29/2021

Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Change From
Prior
Distribution

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust*

BCAT

$0.104100

-

* In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), each of the Funds noted above posted to the DTC bulletin board and sent to its shareholders of record as of the applicable record date a Section 19 notice with the previous distribution payment. The Section 19 notice was provided for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes. This information can be found in the “Closed-End Funds” section of www.blackrock.com. As applicable, the final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2020 will be made after the end of the year.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ), and BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) (collectively, the “Plan Funds”) have adopted a managed distribution plan (a “Plan”) to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Plan Fund’s Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Plan Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, each Plan Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The Plan Funds’ estimated sources of the distributions paid as December 31, 2020 and for their current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of December 31, 2020

Fund

Distribution

Net Investment
Income

Net Realized Short-
Term Gains

Net Realized Long-
Term Gains

Return of Capital

BCX1

$0.040000

$0.008336 (21%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.031664 (79%)

BDJ1

$0.050000

$0.010687 (21%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.039313 (79%)

BGR1

$0.037500

$0.022150 (59%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.015350 (41%)

BGY1

$0.033800

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.033800 (100%)

BME1

$0.200000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.200000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

BMEZ

$0.100000

$0 (0%)

$0.100000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BOE1

$0.063000

$0.006414 (10%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.056586 (90%)

BUI1

$0.121000

$0.038573 (32%)

$0 (0%)

$0.082427 (68%)

$0 (0%)

CII1

$0.087500

$0.004987 (6%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.082513 (94%)

BST1

$0.187000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.187000 (100%)

BSTZ1

$0.115000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.115000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

BCAT1

$0.104100

$0.026945 (26%)

$0.031350 (30%)

$0 (0%)

$0.045805 (44%)

 

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through December 31, 2020

Fund

Distribution

Net Investment
Income

Net Realized Short-
Term Gains

Net Realized Long-
Term Gains

Return of Capital

BCX1

$0.526400

$0.202689 (39%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.323711 (61%)

BDJ1

$0.600000

$0.294002 (49%)

$0 (0%)

$0.208908 (35%)

$0.097090 (16%)

BGR1

$0.657700

$0.317261 (48%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.340439 (52%)

BGY1

$0.405600

$0.117881 (29%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.287719 (71%)

BME1

$2.400000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$1.186350 (49%)

$1.213650 (51%)

BMEZ

$0.900000

$0 (0%)

$0.900000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BOE1

$0.756000

$0.265620 (35%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.490380 (65%)

BUI1

$1.452000

$0.309181 (21%)

$0 (0%)

$0.285086 (20%)

$0.857733 (59%)

CII1

$1.050000

$0.134480 (13%)

$0 (0%)

$0.585029 (56%)

$0.330491 (31%)

BST1

$2.050500

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.898847 (44%)

$1.151653 (56%)

BSTZ1

$1.245000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.152635 (12%)

$1.092365 (88%)

BCAT1

$0.104100

$0.026945 (26%)

$0.031350 (30%)

$0 (0%)

$0.045805 (44%)

1The Plan Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the shareholder’s investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Plan Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Plan Fund’s net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Plan Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Plan Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Fund

Average annual total
return (in relation to
NAV) for the 5-year
period ending on
11/30/2020

Annualized current
distribution rate expressed as
a percentage of NAV as
of 11/30/2020

Cumulative total return
(in relation to NAV) for
the fiscal year through
11/30/2020

Cumulative fiscal
year distributions as
a percentage of NAV
as of 11/30/2020

BCX

6.24%

6.01%

(4.46)%

6.09%

BDJ

8.14%

6.59%

(2.50)%

6.04%

BGR

(6.16)%

5.65%

(31.12)%

7.78%

BGY

5.94%

6.38%

5.42%

5.85%

BME

11.65%

5.49%

12.04%

5.03%

BMEZ*

46.97%

4.23%

46.97%

2.82%

BOE

6.22%

6.29%

4.76%

5.77%

BUI

11.49%

6.26%

12.28%

5.74%

CII

11.35%

5.64%

10.41%

5.17%

BST

27.82%

4.68%

55.34%

3.88%

BSTZ*

88.00%

3.95%

75.04%

3.23%

BCAT*

3.80%

6.02%

3.80%

0.50%

 

* Portfolio launched within the past 5 years; the performance and distribution rate information presented for this Fund reflects data from inception to 11/30/2020.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a Plan Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Plan Fund’s current distributions or from the terms of a Plan Fund’s Plan.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or a Fund may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund’s or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for the Funds or in a Fund’s net asset value; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of a Fund and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to a Fund or BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Funds. The information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press release.

Seite 1 von 2
BLACKROCK INSD/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Certain BlackRock closed-end funds (the “Funds”) announced distributions today as detailed below. Municipal Funds: Declaration-1/4/2021 Ex-Date- 1/14/2021 Record- 1/15/2021 Payable- 2/1/2021 National Funds Ticker Distribution Change From Prior …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions
23.12.20
BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trusts Announce Liquidation Details
21.12.20
Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds
15.12.20
BlackRock Announces Results of Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Six Municipal Closed-End Funds
15.12.20
BlackRock Announces Results of Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds
15.12.20
BlackRock Announces Results of Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Five Municipal Closed-End Funds
15.12.20
BlackRock Announces Results of Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Four Municipal Closed-End Funds