MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of January 4, 2021, ex-dividend dates of January 19, 2021, record dates of January 20, 2021, and payable dates of January 29, 2021:
|
Income/
Share
Other Sources/
Share*
Total Amount/
Share
MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^
$0.0000
$0.059530
$0.059530
MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^
$0.0000
$0.028540
$0.028540
MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)
$0.0210
$0.0000
$0.0210
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)
$0.0180
$0.0000
$0.0180
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^
$0.0000
$0.019660
$0.019660
MFS Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE: MIN)^
$0.0000
$0.027960
$0.027960
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)
$0.0370
$0.0000
$0.0370
MFS Multimarket Income Trust
(NYSE: MMT)^
$0.0000
$0.042880
$0.042880
MFS Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE: MFM)
$0.0260
$0.0000
$0.0260
MFS Special Value Trust
(NYSE: MFV)^
$0.0000
$0.045370
