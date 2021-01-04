Kaman Names Russell J. Bartlett Chief Operating Officer

Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) today announced that Russell J. Bartlett has been named the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, effective January 4, 2021. Prior to joining Kaman Mr. Bartlett served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Textron Airborne Solutions, a division of Textron Inc. Before that, he held increasing positions of responsibility at Beechcraft Corporation ending his time as the President of Beechcraft Defense Company. Before joining Beechcraft, he held a distinguished military career with the U.S. Navy, where he served in various roles including Team Lead for the Joint Integrated Air Capabilities and Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction groups for the Navy's Quadrennial Defense Review cell and Commanding Officer and Flight Leader of the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, known as “The Blue Angels”. He retired as a Captain in May 2008 after serving as the Director of Security Assistance at the Navy International Programs Office, where he was responsible for all Department of the Navy Foreign Military Sales programs.

“Russ’s diverse experience and focus within the Aerospace and Defense industries position him to further enhance our business development and operational initiatives,” stated Ian K. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer, “His strong leadership track record make him ideally suited to drive improved operating performance and I look forward to Russ joining the management team and building on our strong foundation.”