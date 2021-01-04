Entravision Announces Participation in Citi’s 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at Citi’s 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Tuesday, January 5th. The Company’s presentation will begin at 1:00 pm PT. Management will also participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Entravision’s Investor Relations website at https://www.entravision.com/investor/. An audio replay will also be available.