Kaman Names Kristen M. Samson Chief Marketing Officer

Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) today announced that Kristen M. Samson, has been named the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 18, 2021. Mrs. Samson joins Kaman from Textron Inc. where she served as the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Textron Systems. Also, while at Textron, she served as the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for TRU Simulation + Training and as the Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Lycoming Engines.

“I am happy to welcome Kristen to the team. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in consumer and business to business marketing, communications, branding and product management. Her experience in driving innovative and targeted initiatives will enhance our capabilities and increase the effectiveness of our efforts, providing benefits across our organization,” said Ian K. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer.