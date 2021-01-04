Kaman Names Kristen M. Samson Chief Marketing Officer
Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) today announced that Kristen M. Samson, has been named the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 18, 2021. Mrs. Samson joins Kaman from Textron Inc. where she served as the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Textron Systems. Also, while at Textron, she served as the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for TRU Simulation + Training and as the Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Lycoming Engines.
“I am happy to welcome Kristen to the team. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in consumer and business to business marketing, communications, branding and product management. Her experience in driving innovative and targeted initiatives will enhance our capabilities and increase the effectiveness of our efforts, providing benefits across our organization,” said Ian K. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Kristen brings more than two decades of Marketing and Communication experience to Kaman. Prior to Textron she spent ten years in the telecommunications industry.
About Kaman Corporation
Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com
