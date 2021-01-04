 

Macy’s Names Nata Dvir Chief Merchandising Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 22:15  |  46   |   |   

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) today announced that Nata Dvir has been named chief merchandising officer of the Macy’s brand, effective February 1, 2021. She currently serves as Macy’s senior vice president and general business manager for Beauty and Center Core merchandise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005788/en/

Nata Dvir (Photo: Business Wire)

Nata Dvir (Photo: Business Wire)

In her new role, Dvir will be responsible for leading Macy’s Merchandising, with oversight of all merchandising categories and private brands. She will report to Jeff Gennette, Macy’s, Inc. chairman and chief executive officer. Dvir will succeed Patti Ongman, who, as previously announced, plans to retire at the end of the 2020 fiscal year.

“Nata is a strong merchant with deep connections to our partners, first-rate instincts and an eye for newness,” said Gennette. “I’m confident that she will continue our merchandising transformation, influencing our customers’ personal style through accessible fashion, clear value and an enhanced digital and store experience.”

“Patti is an accomplished retail executive and an inspiring leader. On behalf of everyone at Macy’s, I want to thank her for her many contributions to the company over the last four decades and the tremendous impact she has had on our organization. We wish her all the best in her retirement,” continued Gennette.

About Nata Dvir

Dvir has held various leadership roles within Macy’s merchant organization, including experience in Men’s, Beauty, Shoes, Jewelry, Food and Licensed businesses. In September 2017, Dvir was named Macy’s General Business Manager for Beauty, a new role in the organization. In that role, she has transformed the cosmetics and fragrance business, creating a more open and experiential environment in store, enhancing entertainment and customer experiences, taking a fresh approach to digital engagement and expanding new brands.

In February 2020, Dvir added responsibility for Center Core merchandise, including jewelry, handbags, shoes, intimate apparel and accessories. Since that time, she has infused newness by adding brands and updated products. She is focused on expanding Macy’s online assortment and evolving the service model in stores.

Dvir began her career as an executive trainee at Macy’s. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation’s premier omni-channel fashion retailers, with fiscal 2019 sales of $24.6 billion. The company comprises three retail brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Macy’s, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Macy's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Macy’s Names Nata Dvir Chief Merchandising Officer Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) today announced that Nata Dvir has been named chief merchandising officer of the Macy’s brand, effective February 1, 2021. She currently serves as Macy’s senior vice president and general business manager for Beauty and Center …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Wrap Up The Holidays With Last-Minute Gifts At Macy’s

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
25
Macys: Kommt die Übernahme ?
25.11.20
50
Dividendenwerte USA