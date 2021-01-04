Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation to Present at the ICR Conference 2021
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) today announced that Jay Lown, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Julian Evans, Chief Investment Officer, will host a fireside chat at the virtual ICR Conference 2021 on Monday, January 11, 2021.
The fireside chat will begin at 9:30 AM Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chmireit.com. A replay of the presentation will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005791/en/
