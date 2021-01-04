 

Prelude Therapeutics Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering

globenewswire
04.01.2021   

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (“Prelude” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that it has commenced a public offering of 1,750,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by Prelude. In addition, Prelude expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and has not yet become effective. The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

