 

aTyr Pharma Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ATYR1923 in COVID-19 Patients with Severe Respiratory Complications

Study met primary safety endpoint in moderate to severe hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

A single dose of 3.0 mg/kg of ATYR1923 resulted in a median time to recovery of 5.5 days.

83% of patients receiving 3.0 mg/kg dose of ATYR1923 achieved recovery in less than a week.

Management to host conference call and webcast today, January 4, at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications who do not require mechanical ventilation. The trial met its primary endpoint of safety, demonstrating that a single, intravenous (IV) dose of ATYR1923 was generally safe and well-tolerated in both the 1.0 and 3.0 mg/kg treatment groups, with no drug-related serious adverse events.

“We are pleased with the results of this study which continue to demonstrate ATYR1923’s favorable safety profile in inflammatory lung conditions,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “We are very encouraged by the signal of clinical activity seen in the 3.0 mg/kg cohort of ATYR1923. The relatively faster time to recovery seen by adding a single dose of ATYR1923 to standard of care treatment and the greater proportion of patients recovering within a week compared to placebo give us further confidence in this signal.”

The study demonstrated a preliminary signal of activity through clinical improvement in the high dose cohort with the assessment of time to recovery, defined as either achieving a WHO ordinal scale score of ≤3 or hospital discharge with no requirement of supplemental oxygen. Patients who received the 3.0 mg/kg dose of ATYR1923 experienced a median time to recovery of 5.5 days compared to 6 days in the placebo group. In addition, 83% of patients receiving the high dose of ATYR1923 achieved recovery by day 6, compared to 56% in the placebo arm. Patients in the 1.0 mg/kg treatment arm experienced a median time to recovery of 7 days. All patients in the study received standard of care treatment at the time of enrollment, which included remdesivir and/or dexamethasone.

