Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden will present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Louden is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Roku web site at http://ir.roku.com.