 

Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden will present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Louden is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Roku web site at http://ir.roku.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

