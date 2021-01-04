RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

Several RiverNorth Closed-End Funds have announced the declaration of monthly distributions for January, February and March 2021 in accordance with each Fund’s level distribution policy, as detailed below. The following dates apply to the monthly distribution declarations for the tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds:

Record Date

Payable Date

January 14, 2021 January 15, 2021 January 29, 2021

February 10, 2021 February 11, 2021 February 26, 2021

March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 31, 2021

Tax-Exempt Distributions1

Ticker Fund Name Distribution Per Share RMI1 RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $0.0917

In accordance with the Fund’s level distribution policy, the annual distribution rate has been set equal to 5.50% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. Based on the Fund’s net asset value (NAV) per share of $23.52 and market price per share of $21.47 as of market close December 31, 2020, the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 4.68% and 5.13%, respectively.

Ticker Fund Name Distribution Per Share RMM1 RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $0.0917

In accordance with the Fund’s level distribution policy, the annual distribution rate has been set equal to 5.50% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. Based on the Fund’s NAV per share of $19.58 and market price per share of $17.80 as of market close December 31, 2020, the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 5.62% and 6.18%, respectively.