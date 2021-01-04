RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
Several RiverNorth Closed-End Funds have announced the declaration of monthly distributions for January, February and March 2021 in accordance with each Fund’s level distribution policy, as detailed below. The following dates apply to the monthly distribution declarations for the tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds:
|
Ex Date
Record Date
Payable Date
January 14, 2021
January 15, 2021
January 29, 2021
February 10, 2021
February 11, 2021
February 26, 2021
March 16, 2021
March 17, 2021
March 31, 2021
Tax-Exempt Distributions1
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Distribution Per Share
|
RMI1
|
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
$0.0917
In accordance with the Fund’s level distribution policy, the annual distribution rate has been set equal to 5.50% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. Based on the Fund’s net asset value (NAV) per share of $23.52 and market price per share of $21.47 as of market close December 31, 2020, the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 4.68% and 5.13%, respectively.
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Distribution Per Share
|
RMM1
|
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
$0.0917
In accordance with the Fund’s level distribution policy, the annual distribution rate has been set equal to 5.50% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. Based on the Fund’s NAV per share of $19.58 and market price per share of $17.80 as of market close December 31, 2020, the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 5.62% and 6.18%, respectively.
