 

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. to Participate in Virtual Investor Events

Aspira to participate in the 10th Annual LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event and Biotech Showcase from January 6 – 15th, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced management will participate in the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event taking place between January 6-8 and 11-14 and the 2021 Biotech Showcase Virtual Event taking place on January 11-15.

Valerie Palmieri, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Beechey, Chief Financial Officer will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors during the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event and will be participating in a panel entitled, Innovations in Cancer Diagnostics. A registration link and details are below.

Management will also be participating in Biotech Showcase 2021, and providing an on-demand company presentation. Biotech Showcase is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities.

2021 LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event
Date:   January 6-8 and 11-14, 2021
Link to Register:   ﻿Click Here to Register


2021 LifeSci Advisors Panel Presentation, Innovations in Cancer Diagnostics
Date:   January 7, 2021
Time:   4:00-5:00pm EST
Link to Register:   ﻿Click Here to Register


2021 Biotech Showcase (On-Demand Corporate Presentation)
Date:   January 11-15, 2021
Link to Register:   https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/


About Aspira Women’s Health, Inc.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1 plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1 and OVERA to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiX testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEX and EndoCheck. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel 617-430-7577
Arr@lifesciadvisors.com


