Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Announces Key Additions to Executive Management Team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced the appointment of Robert F. Dolski as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Dolski brings to Checkmate more than 20 years of diversified management experience as a life sciences financial executive driving the strategy, planning, execution, and financing of private and public biopharmaceutical companies.

In addition to Mr. Dolski’s appointment, Checkmate recently strengthened their leadership team by naming Katherine Eade, a seasoned legal and business executive with proven expertise in advising public life sciences companies, as General Counsel.

“Rob’s validated track record and broad range of industry experience driving the financial strategy for various biopharmaceutical companies will play a crucial role in the growth of our company as we advance our lead program, CMP-001, into advanced clinical development,” said Barry Labinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkmate. “We are thrilled to have both Rob and Katherine join our team to help lead Checkmate in extending the impact of immunotherapy for patients living with cancer.”

“CMP-001 has a rapidly growing body of clinical data demonstrating its potential as a new treatment option to improve response in combination with checkpoint inhibitors,” said Mr. Dolski. “I am excited to join Checkmate’s team of accomplished industry veterans and look forward to supporting Checkmate in advancing its business priorities.”

Mr. Dolski joins Checkmate from Akcea Therapeutics where he served as Vice President, Finance. In this role, he oversaw accounting operations, SEC reporting, financial planning and treasury activities supporting the development and global commercialization of several rare disease programs. Previously, he was Vice President, Head of Financial Planning & Analysis for Moderna Therapeutics, and he was Senior Director, Finance at Forum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage private equity funded pharmaceutical company focused on neuro-degenerative diseases. He served as Vice President, Finance and Treasury at Human Genome Sciences, Inc., which was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline. Mr. Dolski started his career in the biopharma industry at Amgen, Inc. holding various financial roles. He earned an MBA from The Wharton School and a BS in civil engineering and strategic management from the University of Pennsylvania.