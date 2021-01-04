Phillips 66 to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Chairman and CEO Greg Garland will speak to investors and securities analysts at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 12:45 p.m. EST. Garland will discuss value creation in an evolving energy landscape and provide an update on the company’s strategic initiatives, including its commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors, and click on “Events and Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.