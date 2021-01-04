 

VIQ Solutions Completes Conversion of the Remaining Portion of Convertible Notes

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced today that the remaining portion of the Company’s outstanding unsecured convertible notes (each a “Note”), in the aggregate principal amount of approximately USD$388,615 and having aggregate interest payable to maturity in the amount of approximately USD$248,882, have been converted into 390,003 common shares of the Company (each a “Common Share”). As a result, the Company will recognize a one-time non-cash aggregate total Interest expense of approximately USD$0.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 related to this transaction.

The Company has continued to optimize its capitalization table in advance of its expected uplisting from TSX Venture Exchange to TSX Exchange this January.

The Notes were held by an insider of the Company and, pursuant to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), the conversion of the Notes into Common Shares constitutes a “related party transaction”. The conversion of the Notes into Common Shares, however, is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as, at the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transaction, nor the fair market value of the consideration paid for the transaction, insofar as it involved interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

