Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“SYKES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer engagement services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, today announced through its digital marketing subsidiary Clearlink the closing of the acquisition of Taylor Media Corporation, owner of The Penny Hoarder (“TPH”), a leading independent personal finance digital media company whose mission is delivering financial empowerment. As the Company indicated in a prior release announcing the transaction, this acquisition extends Clearlink’s existing leadership in home-services and insurance into the broader financial services industry, while also adding additional expertise in paid media marketing. Furthermore, through this acquisition, Clearlink will be gaining access to a portfolio of client logos, primarily market disruptors, within credit, investing, banking and insurance. The Company expects the acquisition to be accretive to 2021 diluted earnings per share and plans to quantify the accretion levels when it releases its fourth quarter 2020 financial results in February 2021.

