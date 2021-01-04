 

Sprout Social to Present at The 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Joe Del Preto and Head of Investor Relations Jason Rechel will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Sprout Social’s investor relations website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com. Following the presentation, an archived replay will be made available at the same location.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Google.

Availability of Information on Sprout Social’s Website and Social Media Profiles

Investors and others should note that Sprout Social routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Sprout Social Investors website. We also intend to use the social media profiles listed below as a means of disclosing information about us to our customers, investors and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Sprout Social Investors website or to social media profiles is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Sprout Social to review the information that it shares at the Investors link located at the bottom of the page on www.sproutsocial.com and to regularly follow our social media profiles. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Sprout Social when enrolling an email address by visiting "Email Alerts" in the "Shareholder Services" section of Sprout Social's Investor website at https://investors.sproutsocial.com/

Social Media Profiles:
www.twitter.com/SproutSocial 
www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc 
www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/ 
www.instagram.com/sproutsocial 

CONTACT: Contact

Media:
Kristin Johnson
Email: kristin@sproutsocial.com 
Phone: (312) 281-2073

Investors:
Jason Rechel
Email: jason.rechel@sproutsocial.com
Phone: (312) 528-9166

