Silgan to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results on January 26, 2021

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, after the U.S. markets close. On the following day, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, Silgan will hold a conference call at 11:00 A.M. eastern time to discuss the Company’s results and performance for these periods.

The toll free number for the conference call for those in the U.S. and Canada is (888) 204-4368. International callers should dial (313) 209-4906 for the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped rebroadcast will be available until February 10, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, U.S. and Canadian callers should dial (888) 203-1112, and international callers should dial (719) 457-0820. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 8052551.