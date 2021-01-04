Dirt and Rock, LLC Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced that Dirt and Rock, LLC joined SiteOne, effective December 30, 2020. Dirt and Rock serves the Lake Oconee, GA market, which is just east of the Atlanta metro area, from a single location focused on the distribution of hardscapes, natural stone and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“Dirt and Rock is the third dedicated hardscapes and landscapes supplies distribution company to join us in Georgia over the last several years, complementing our existing branch network and strengthening our capability to provide a full line of products and services in the state,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.