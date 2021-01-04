 

GoodRx to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the United States, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Tuesday, January 12, at 11:50 a.m. PT
  • J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, at 11:50 a.m. PT

Live webcasts of both presentations and any accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived recordings, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following each conference, archived recordings will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $25 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app in the last three years.



Disclaimer

