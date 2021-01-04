BRP Group, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants in Connection with New Partnerships
TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance
solutions, today announced grants (each a “Grant”) of restricted shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock to certain new employees that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company
previously approved in connection with the Partnerships, BRP Group’s nomenclature for strategic acquisitions, with (i) Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, Inc. (“AHT”), (ii) Burnham Benefits Insurance
Services, Inc. and Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc. (collectively, “Burnham”) and (iii) Tanner, Ballew & Maloof, Inc. (“TBM”). The Grants were issued on January 1, 2021 pursuant to the
Company’s Partnership Inducement Award Plan in accordance with the exemption provided by NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
The Board approved the Grants to motivate and reward the recipients to perform at the highest level and contribute significantly to the success of BRP Group and its affiliates. The previously announced upfront cash payments for the AHT and Burnham Partnerships were reduced by the estimated value of the applicable Grants. The upfront equity consideration for the TBM Partnership was reduced by the estimated value of the applicable Grants.
The below table summarizes the material terms of the Grants.
|Partnership
|Number of Grantees
|Aggregate Shares Granted
|Vesting Terms*
|AHT
|201
|72,609
|25% per year over 4 years or 100% after 4 years
|Burnham
|120
|414,920
|1/3 per year over 3 years or 25% per year over 4 years
|TBM
|44
|83,731
|25% per year over 4 years or 100% after 4 years
*Vesting is subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date.
ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.
BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally.
