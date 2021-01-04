BRP Group, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants in Connection with New Partnerships

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced grants (each a “Grant”) of restricted shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock to certain new employees that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company previously approved in connection with the Partnerships, BRP Group’s nomenclature for strategic acquisitions, with (i) Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, Inc. (“AHT”), (ii) Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. and Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc. (collectively, “Burnham”) and (iii) Tanner, Ballew & Maloof, Inc. (“TBM”). The Grants were issued on January 1, 2021 pursuant to the Company’s Partnership Inducement Award Plan in accordance with the exemption provided by NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The Board approved the Grants to motivate and reward the recipients to perform at the highest level and contribute significantly to the success of BRP Group and its affiliates. The previously announced upfront cash payments for the AHT and Burnham Partnerships were reduced by the estimated value of the applicable Grants. The upfront equity consideration for the TBM Partnership was reduced by the estimated value of the applicable Grants.