 

Momentus Announces Move of Vigoride from January 2021 Mission; Will be Remanifesting to a Subsequent Launch

Momentus Inc. (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a commercial space company providing in-space infrastructure services announced today that it will be remanifesting its January 2021 mission to a subsequent launch opportunity in 2021. This move will allow for the additional time necessary to secure FAA approval of Momentus’ payloads, including completion of a standard interagency review. Momentus currently holds all other necessary licenses for its Vigoride vehicle.

The Company has booked several additional launches with SpaceX between June and December of 2021.

The Company reaffirms its expectation of 2021 revenue as detailed in its December 2020 investor presentation in conjunction with a previously announced merger agreement with Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC), a special purpose acquisition company, that would result in Momentus becoming a publicly listed company.

Dr. Fred Kennedy, President of Momentus, stated, “We will continue to work with the FAA, as we have done successfully with other regulatory agencies, to obtain approval in a timely manner. We anticipate that by launching our first Vigoride vehicle on a subsequent mission, we will still achieve our revenue expectations for 2021 while delivering our customers’ payloads to orbit. Our ongoing rideshare agreement with SpaceX enhances our ability to offer our customers significantly more affordable access to space.”

“Momentus is a valued resource in our efforts to capitalize on the commercialization of space and participate in the new space economy. We remain committed to Momentus’ value-add transport and service platform,” said Grzegorz Zwolinski, CEO and co-founder of SatRevolution, a customer of Momentus previously scheduled on the January 2021 mission.

The business combination between Momentus and Stable Road Acquisition Corp. remains on target to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to approval of Stable Road’s and Momentus’ stockholders and other closing conditions, including a registration statement being declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about the expected timing of the completion of the proposed business combination between Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (“Stable Road”) and Momentus, information concerning Stable Road’s or Momentus’ projected future results of operations, revenues, business strategies, and the expected timing of Momentus’ first mission including FAA approval of Momentus’ payloads. These forward-looking statements are based on Stable Road’s or Momentus’ management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

