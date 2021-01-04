Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Notes

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) – Icahn Enterprises L.P. (“Icahn Enterprises”) announced today that it, together with Icahn Enterprises Finance Corp. (together with Icahn Enterprises, the “Issuers”), priced their offering of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private placement not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) (such offering, the “Notes Offering”). The aggregate principal amount represents an increase in the size of the Notes Offering of $250,000,000 from the previously announced offering of $500,000,000. The Notes Offering is expected to close on January 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be issued under an indenture by and among the Issuers, Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P., as guarantor (the “Guarantor”), and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, and will be guaranteed by the Guarantor. The net proceeds from the Notes Offering will be used to redeem a portion of the Issuers’ existing 6.250% Senior Notes due 2022 pursuant to the Issuers’ previously announced notice of conditional redemption. There can be no assurance that the issuance and sale of any debt securities will be consummated, that the conditions precedent to the redemption will be satisfied, or that the redemption will occur.



The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only (1) in the United States to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and (2) outside the United States to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Issuers.

About Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate and Home Fashion.