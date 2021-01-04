 

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 23:26  |  14   |   |   

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) – Icahn Enterprises L.P. (“Icahn Enterprises”) announced today that it, together with Icahn Enterprises Finance Corp. (together with Icahn Enterprises, the “Issuers”), priced their offering of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private placement not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) (such offering, the “Notes Offering”). The aggregate principal amount represents an increase in the size of the Notes Offering of $250,000,000 from the previously announced offering of $500,000,000. The Notes Offering is expected to close on January 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be issued under an indenture by and among the Issuers, Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P., as guarantor (the “Guarantor”), and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, and will be guaranteed by the Guarantor. The net proceeds from the Notes Offering will be used to redeem a portion of the Issuers’ existing 6.250% Senior Notes due 2022 pursuant to the Issuers’ previously announced notice of conditional redemption. There can be no assurance that the issuance and sale of any debt securities will be consummated, that the conditions precedent to the redemption will be satisfied, or that the redemption will occur.

The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only (1) in the United States to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and (2) outside the United States to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Issuers.

About Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate and Home Fashion.

Seite 1 von 3


Icahn Enterprises LP Depositary Units Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Notes SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) – Icahn Enterprises L.P. (“Icahn Enterprises”) announced today that it, together with Icahn Enterprises Finance Corp. (together with Icahn Enterprises, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Centerra Gold Announces New Corporate Credit Facility
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:39 Uhr
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Intends to Offer New Senior Notes