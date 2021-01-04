 

 Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Promotion of Christopher Gould

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 23:30  |  49   |   |   

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Christopher Gould, Senior Vice President of National Program Development/Ministry Relations, will be relocating to Colorado Springs where Chris will continue in his existing role, while also serving as General Manager for their Colorado Springs assets – 102.7 (KBIQ-FM), 100.7 (KGFT-FM), and 1460/101.1 (KZNT-AM/FM), as well as oversight of the Colorado Springs division of Salem Surround.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005077/en/

Christopher Gould, Senior Vice President of National Program Development, of Salem Media Group, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Christopher Gould, Senior Vice President of National Program Development, of Salem Media Group, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

David Santrella, President of Broadcast Media for Salem said, “I am confident under Chris’ strong leadership we will see these stations grow in both influence and financial performance and that our service and support of our National Ministry partnerships will continue to thrive.” Chris Gould has been with Salem for nearly two decades, initially running Salem’s cluster of stations in Tampa, before being promoted to VP National Program Development in 2011. In 2018 Gould was promoted to SVP in recognition of his outstanding service to Salem and their ministry partners.

On his relocation Gould said, “I’ve always loved to serve my local community and the local church especially local pastors. This new opportunity allows me to do just that, while continuing to develop new and necessary national voices for our Christian Teaching and Talk platforms. Relocating to Colorado Springs, which is home to some of our longest running national ministry partnerships, makes a lot of sense. It will be a joy and an honor to take on this new challenge.”

Chris and his wife, Michelle, will head to Colorado Springs sometime in mid-January.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Salem Media Group (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Promotion of Christopher Gould Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Christopher Gould, Senior Vice President of National Program Development/Ministry Relations, will be relocating to Colorado Springs where Chris will continue in his existing role, while …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Salem Media Group, Inc. Appoints David Cruz as Vice President of Salem Si
07.12.20
Salem Media Group, Inc. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences