 

Wells Fargo Names Tomomi Kikuchi President and Representative Director of Wells Fargo Securities Japan

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced that Tomomi Kikuchi has been named the new president and representative director of Wells Fargo Securities Japan (WFSJ), effective Dec. 3, 2020. Kikuchi is based in Tokyo and reports to Mandy Wan, head of Asia Pacific Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB).

Tomomi Kikuchi (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Kikuchi will oversee all business activities and functions of WFSJ and continue to lead initiatives to enhance the breadth and depth of the securities platform in Japan. With more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, Kikuchi has most recently led the Japan distribution team and U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) trading for the APAC region at Wells Fargo. He joined Wells Fargo in 2014 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (now BofA Securities) where he headed the non-yen sales business and was the RMBS product manager for the APAC region. He has also held leadership positions at J.P. Morgan. Prior to his sell side experience, he managed the fixed income portfolio at Bank of Tokyo (now MUFG Bank).

“Kikuchi-san brings more than 25 years of experience to this role, elevating the value we bring to our clients,” Wan said. “With his deep product knowledge and client connectivity, I am confident Kikuchi-san will build upon our success as we continue to strengthen our capabilities and serve our clients in this very important market.”

Wells Fargo Asia Pacific serves large corporations including financial institutions, non-bank financial institutions, insurance companies, and asset managers doing business across the region. It has branches in Beijing, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo; representative offices in six other countries; and other operating entities in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and New Zealand.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

