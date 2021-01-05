COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
FRISCO, TX, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release fourth quarter 2020 results on February 17, 2021 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on February 18, 2021. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.
Dial-In: 844-776-7840
International Dial-In: 661-378-9538
Conference ID: 8399473
~~~
The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kyje3zzw
~~~
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT February 18, 2021 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT February 25, 2021.
Replay Dial-In: 855-859-2056
International Dial-In: 404-537-3406
Conference ID: 8399473
About Comstock Resources:
Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.
A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.
CONTACT: Ron Mills VP of Finance & Investor Relations 972-668-8834 rmills@comstockresources.com
0 Kommentare