Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the 23rd Annual ICR XChange Conference

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be presenting at the 23rd Annual ICR XChange Conference virtually on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

The presentation will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the event at investors.guess.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the conference.