PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) (“PrairieSky” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading energy royalty business, is pleased to announce that during
2020 it received high scores from several globally recognized rating agencies, including CDP and Sustainalytics, for demonstrating outstanding performance in environmental stewardship, social
responsibility, and governance (ESG).
“As a leading Canadian royalty business, we understand the important role we play in taking action to support best practices in governance, social responsibility and environmental stewardship,” said PrairieSky CEO Andrew Phillips. “The recognition by CDP and Sustainalytics, among others, is a testament to our leadership in this area and the importance our Board and the wider organization place on ESG as we execute our broader business strategy.”
ESG Rankings 2020:
The following table highlights PrairieSky’s key ratings and rankings achieved in 2020.
|Rating Agency
|PrairieSky Score/Ranking
|Description of Ranking
|CDP – Climate Change
|A-
|Top Quartile Globally within industry group
|Sustainalytics ESG Risk (All Industries)
|800 out of 12,826
|Top 7% Globally
|Sustainalytics ESG Risk (Oil and Gas Producers)
|1 out of 274
|Top Overall Globally
|MSCI ESG Risk Ratings
|A
|Measurement of resilience to long-term, industry material environmental, social and governance risks on a relative ranking from AAA to CCC.
|ISS Environmental Quality Score
|1
|Denotes highest possible score
|ISS Social Quality Score
|2
|Denotes second highest possible score
|Globe and Mail Governance Rankings
|#41
|Top Quartile, ranking 41 out of 211 companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index assessing quality of governance practices.
CDP Highlights:
