PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) (“PrairieSky” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading energy royalty business, is pleased to announce that during 2020 it received high scores from several globally recognized rating agencies, including CDP and Sustainalytics, for demonstrating outstanding performance in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance (ESG).



“As a leading Canadian royalty business, we understand the important role we play in taking action to support best practices in governance, social responsibility and environmental stewardship,” said PrairieSky CEO Andrew Phillips. “The recognition by CDP and Sustainalytics, among others, is a testament to our leadership in this area and the importance our Board and the wider organization place on ESG as we execute our broader business strategy.”