 

AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home medical equipment, supplies and related services in the United States, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock, and certain selling stockholders intend to offer and sell an additional 1,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock, subject to market and other conditions. In conjunction with the offering, the Company intends to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of Class A Common Stock.

The Company intends to use approximately half of the net proceeds of the shares offered by it in this offering, together with senior secured term loan borrowings, the net proceeds from the issuance of unsecured senior notes and cash on hand, to finance the Company’s previously announced acquisition of AeroCare Holdings, Inc. (“AeroCare”) and to pay related fees and expenses, and the remainder for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions and other business opportunities, capital expenditures and working capital. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A Common Stock by the selling stockholders. The closing of the AeroCare acquisition is not dependent on the consummation of the offering, and the consummation of the offering is not dependent on the closing of the acquisition.

Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Truist Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Baird, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer, solicitation or sale in such jurisdiction.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-251452) and a preliminary prospectus supplement. The preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the shares of Class A Common Stock offered in the offering may be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611, or email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Departments, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: (877) 821-7388, or email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email: mailto:dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Truist Securities, Inc., 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email: TruistSecurities.prospectus@Truist.com.

