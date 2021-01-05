 

Mojave Gold Corp. Filing Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2020 and the 3 Month Period Ended November 30, 2020 After Due Date

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOJAVE GOLD CORP. (CSE:MOJ) (OTCBB:MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”). The Company is unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the period ended August 31, 2020 and its MD&A by the filing deadline of December 29, 2020 and as a result will be in default of its obligations under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

  • The Company has encountered difficulties in completing the audit for the above-mentioned financial statements due to COVID-19 pandemic induced short staffing of the Company and its auditors and winding up its Tanzanian exploration activities and starting Mexican exploration activities.

  • The Company intends to satisfy the alternative information guidelines set out National Policy 12–203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Default by filing bi-weekly Default Status Reports, as required, until such time as the financial statements and MD&A are filed.

  • The Company advises that there are no insolvency proceedings to which the Company is subject and there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

  • The Company has requested from the applicable Canadian securities regulators that a management cease trade order related to the Company's securities be imposed against some or all of the persons who have been directors, officers or insiders of the Company. If granted, such an order would not generally affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade the Company's securities.

  • Canadian securities regulators may impose an order that all trading in securities of the Company cease, either permanently, or for such period as is specified in the order, if the Company does not file its annual financial statement and MD&A by January 29, 2021. The Company further acknowledges that an issuer cease trade order may be imposed prior to January 29, 2021 if the Company fails to file its bi-weekly Default Status Reports on time.

For further information, contact Greg Bronson at grbronson@gmail.com.

On behalf of the Board, Greg Bronson,

CEO & Director

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.




