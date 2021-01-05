Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBanc Corporation Announce Receipt of Regulatory Approvals for Merger

Broadway Financial Corporation (“Broadway”) (NASDAQ: BYFC) and CFBanc Corporation (“City First”) jointly announced today that they have received the regulatory approvals required to complete their proposed merger of equals transaction from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on December 24, 2020 and from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco acting on behalf of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on December 28, 2020. Pursuant to the merger, City First will merge with and into Broadway, with Broadway as the surviving corporation, and, subsequently, Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. (“BFB”), Broadway’s bank subsidiary, will merge with and into City First Bank of D.C., N.A. (“City First Bank”), City First’s bank subsidiary, with City First Bank as the surviving bank.

In addition, City First Enterprises, Inc., a nonprofit corporation that is the largest stockholder of City First, received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco to acquire approximately 18.85% of Broadway pursuant to the merger and thereby indirectly acquire control of BFB.