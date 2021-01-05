Kilroy Realty Achieves Carbon Neutral Operations

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that as of the end of 2020 it had achieved carbon neutral operations. In 2018, the company was the first North American REIT to make a commitment to achieve carbon neutral operations and it accomplished its goal through energy efficiency, onsite renewables, offsite renewables, renewable energy certificates and verified emission reduction credits. These efforts fully addressed the Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with the operations of KRC’s buildings.

“In 2018, I committed our company to reach carbon neutral operations by the end of 2020, and we have kept that promise. This achievement demonstrates that real estate companies can and should thrive while being excellent stewards of the environment,” said John Kilroy, Chairman and CEO of KRC.