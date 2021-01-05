 

Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 02:07  |  45   |   |   

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) (the “Fund”), today announced the expiration and preliminary results of the Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to 15% of its outstanding common shares (the “Shares”), or 21,576,552 Shares. The Tender Offer commenced on December 3, 2020 and expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 4, 2021.

Based on preliminary information, approximately 88,416,006 Shares were properly tendered. Because the Tender Offer was oversubscribed, the relative number of Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Shares properly tendered. The purchase price of the properly tendered and accepted Shares will be equal to 99% of the Fund’s net asset value per share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on January 4, 2021, the day the Tender Offer expired. The Fund expects to announce the final results of the Tender Offer on or about January 6, 2021.

Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to Georgeson LLC, the Information Agent for the Tender Offer, toll free at (877) 278-4775.

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a recommendation or an offer or a solicitation to buy any Shares. The offer to purchase Shares was made only pursuant to an offer on Schedule TO. Common shareholders may obtain a free copy of the offer to purchase and other documents filed with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by directing such requests to the Fund.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of September 30, 2020, over $238 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

Seite 1 von 2
Voya Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) (the “Fund”), today announced the expiration and preliminary results of the Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to 15% of its outstanding common shares (the “Shares”), or 21,576,552 Shares. The Tender …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 ...
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Voya Financial Completes Individual Life Transaction
04.01.21
PPR - $.0135 December Dividend
29.12.20
Voya Financial Announces Adjustment to Exercise Price of Warrants Issued Pursuant to the Warrant Agreement, Dated May 7, 2013
24.12.20
Voya Financial Announces Regulatory Approval of Sale of Individual Life Business and Other Closed Blocks
15.12.20
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
15.12.20
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions
14.12.20
Voya Investment Management Named to Pensions & Investments Magazine's "2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management" List for the Sixth Consecutive Year
14.12.20
New Voya Survey Finds Majority of Americans Prioritize Mental Health and Well-Being Over Material Possessions
12.12.20
Voya Announces Investor Call to Discuss the Following Board Approved Changes to the Principal Investment Strategies and the Primary Benchmark for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
12.12.20
Voya Announces Investor Call to Discuss the Following Board Approved Changes to the Principal Investment Strategies and the Primary Benchmark for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund