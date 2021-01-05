Kiromic Announces the Filing of Key European Patents for Its Chimeric PD-1 (chPD1) Target
Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP), a target discovery and gene-editing company utilizing artificial intelligence and proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology, announces the filing of key European patents for its chimeric PD-1 (chPD1) target.
- Kiromic chPD1 receptor targets PD-1 ligands expressed on many different types of cancer cells, including ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, colon, kidney, and breast cancer and melanoma.
- Kiromic chPD1-expressing T-cells engage with the PD-1 ligands on the surface of the cancer cells and this interaction activates the T-cells to directly kill the tumor cells.
- Kiromic chPD1 has shown in preclinical data to show a cytotoxic response in 9 different in vivo models with 100% long-term PFS with the induction of host memory responses.
- chPD1 will be used in the Company’s proprietary chimeric antigen receptor therapy (CAR-T) platform using gamma-delta T-cells (GD-T).
Kiromic’s deep understanding of the tumor micro environment (TME) and the tumors' escape and masking mechanisms led to development of a promising platform for chimeric antigen receptor therapy (CAR-T).
We believe our allogenic CAR-T platform is significantly stronger with chPD1 target licensed from Longwood University.
Prof. Amorette Barber of Longwood University will be heading up our chPD1 program.
"We believe Prof. Barber's work will give Kiromic a significant acceleration in the clinical development of its therapy platform and an even more significant advantage over its competitors. We believe this collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting revolution in cell therapies," said Gianluca Rotino, Chief of Strategy and Innovation Officer.
"chPD1 is an exciting and differentiated target for our allogenic CAR-T solid tumors platform. We look forward to updating you in the months ahead as we move closer to filing our first IND with our chPD1 for ovarian cancer," said Maurizio Chiriva-Internati, PhD, CEO of Kiromic Biopharma.
About PD-1 Check-point inhibition
PD-1 has always been a challenge for CAR-T development. PD-1 is the brakes of the immune system, inhibiting immune cells from killing tumor cells.
Traditional PD-1 inhibitors block the PD-1 receptor, “removing the brakes” of T-cell activity. Conversely, Kiromic’s chPD1 not only “removes the brakes” but also engages the PD-1 receptor to “accelerate” T-cell activity.
About Kiromic chPD1 Mechanism of Action
Kiromic’s chPD1 receptor targets PD-1 ligands expressed on many different types of cancer cells, including ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, colon, kidney, and breast cancer and melanoma.
0 Kommentare