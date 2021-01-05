 

Kiromic Announces the Filing of Key European Patents for Its Chimeric PD-1 (chPD1) Target

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 02:35  |  99   |   |   

Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP), a target discovery and gene-editing company utilizing artificial intelligence and proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology, announces the filing of key European patents for its chimeric PD-1 (chPD1) target.

  • Kiromic chPD1 receptor targets PD-1 ligands expressed on many different types of cancer cells, including ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, colon, kidney, and breast cancer and melanoma.
  • Kiromic chPD1-expressing T-cells engage with the PD-1 ligands on the surface of the cancer cells and this interaction activates the T-cells to directly kill the tumor cells.
  • Kiromic chPD1 has shown in preclinical data to show a cytotoxic response in 9 different in vivo models with 100% long-term PFS with the induction of host memory responses.
  • chPD1 will be used in the Company’s proprietary chimeric antigen receptor therapy (CAR-T) platform using gamma-delta T-cells (GD-T).

Kiromic’s deep understanding of the tumor micro environment (TME) and the tumors' escape and masking mechanisms led to development of a promising platform for chimeric antigen receptor therapy (CAR-T).

We believe our allogenic CAR-T platform is significantly stronger with chPD1 target licensed from Longwood University.

Prof. Amorette Barber of Longwood University will be heading up our chPD1 program.

"We believe Prof. Barber's work will give Kiromic a significant acceleration in the clinical development of its therapy platform and an even more significant advantage over its competitors. We believe this collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting revolution in cell therapies," said Gianluca Rotino, Chief of Strategy and Innovation Officer.

"chPD1 is an exciting and differentiated target for our allogenic CAR-T solid tumors platform. We look forward to updating you in the months ahead as we move closer to filing our first IND with our chPD1 for ovarian cancer," said Maurizio Chiriva-Internati, PhD, CEO of Kiromic Biopharma.

About PD-1 Check-point inhibition

PD-1 has always been a challenge for CAR-T development. PD-1 is the brakes of the immune system, inhibiting immune cells from killing tumor cells.

Traditional PD-1 inhibitors block the PD-1 receptor, “removing the brakes” of T-cell activity. Conversely, Kiromic’s chPD1 not only “removes the brakes” but also engages the PD-1 receptor to “accelerate” T-cell activity.

About Kiromic chPD1 Mechanism of Action

Kiromic’s chPD1 receptor targets PD-1 ligands expressed on many different types of cancer cells, including ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, colon, kidney, and breast cancer and melanoma.

Seite 1 von 4
Kiromic Biopharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kiromic Announces the Filing of Key European Patents for Its Chimeric PD-1 (chPD1) Target Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP), a target discovery and gene-editing company utilizing artificial intelligence and proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology, announces the filing of key European patents …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 ...
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Kiromic Announces Submission of Two IND Applications for PD1 Gamma-delta CAR - T cell Therapy with the FDA