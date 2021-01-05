 

Pretivm Announces Change to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Robin Bienenstock from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective immediately.

Ms. Bienenstock joined the Company’s Board in 2018 and was a key member of the Compensation Committee, acting as its Chair since February 2019, as well as the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

“On behalf of Pretivm’s Board of Directors, I would like to thank Ms. Bienenstock for her invaluable insight during her tenure and acknowledge her contributions, including towards improving the Company’s compensation policies and practices, and corporate governance,” stated Richard O’Brien, Chair of the Board. “We wish Ms. Bienenstock all the best in her future endeavours.”

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

Pretivm Announces Change to Board of Directors VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Robin Bienenstock from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective …

