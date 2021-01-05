 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 03:46  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Altimmune, Inc. ("Altimmune" the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALT).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Altimmune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 23, 2020, Altimmune issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.  The Agency requested certain protocol modifications and the submission of additional Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) data."

On this news, Altimuune's stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 9.27%, to close at $11.45 per share on December 24, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

Altimmune Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Altimmune, Inc. ("Altimmune" the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALT).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
Phycocyanin Market to Gain Steady Revenue Stream from Expanding Nutraceuticals Industry, Meeting Clean-labelling Regulatory Norms a Challenge for Manufacturers: TMR
Kanazawa University research: High-speed atomic force microscopy visualizes cell protein factories
Increasing Research on Finding Efficient Disposable Solutions to Help Plastic Recycling Market ...
Discovery and Vodafone Announce Landmark Partnership Including new discovery+ Streaming Service
IGBT Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 19,300 Million by 2026 at CAGR 15.5% - Valuates Reports
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to Acquire Wolseley UK, Leading Distributor of Plumbing, Heating and ...
DOOGEE S59 Pro World Premiere Set for January 5
Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Amitiza (lubiprostone) Capsules in the United States
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Web-based Curriculums Gain Traction as Social Distancing Alters Education Efforts
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
OKEx to launch real-time settlement, allowing users to improve capital efficiency
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
The World's First New Year's Eve Party in the Metaverse
FDA Accepts Alkermes' Resubmission of New Drug Application for ALKS 3831
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
15
Altimmune's flu vaccine nasal spray shows strong immune effect --> erneuter 100%-300% absehbar!