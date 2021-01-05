 

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - QIWI

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Qiwi plc ("Qiwi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QIWI) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-00021, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Qiwi securities between March 28, 2019 and December 9, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").  Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased Qiwi securities during the Class Period, you have until February 9, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Qiwi, together with its subsidiaries, purports to operate electronic online payment systems primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Qiwi's internal controls related to reporting and record-keeping were ineffective; (2) consequently, the Central Bank of Russia would impose a monetary fine upon the Company and impose restrictions upon the Company's ability to make payments to foreign merchants and transfer money to pre-paid cards; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On December 9, 2020, after the market closed, Qiwi filed a Form 6-K with the SEC, announcing that the Central Bank of Russia had imposed a fine of approximately $150,000 for deficient record-keeping and reporting, and suspended the Company's conduct of most types of payments to foreign merchants and money transfers to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts. 

On this news, Qiwi's ADS price fell $2.80 per share, or 20.6%, to close at $10.79 per share on December 10, 2020, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

