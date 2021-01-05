Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of December 31, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of December 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $456.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $311.0 million, or $26.08 per share.

As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 490 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 359 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at December 31, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet (in Millions) Per Share Investments $401.5 $33.67 Cash and Cash Equivalents 1.9 0.16 Income Tax Receivable 52.1 4.36 Other Assets 1.0 0.08 Total Assets 456.5 38.27 Senior Notes 87.9 7.37 Preferred Stock 32.3 2.71 Total Leverage 120.2 10.08 Payable for Investments Purchased 9.7 0.81 Other Liabilities 2.2 0.18 Current Tax Liability 13.4 1.12 Net Assets $ 311.0 $ 26.08

11.93 million common shares currently outstanding.

TYG has completed its share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $25.0 million through December 31, 2020. Under the program, TYG repurchased 1,406,336 shares of its common stock at an average price of $17.762 and an average discount to NAV of 24.1%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that as of December 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $225.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $152.0 million, or $26.93 per share.

As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 448 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 356 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at December 31, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet (in Millions) Per Share Investments $225.0 $ 39.86 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.4 0.07 Other Assets 0.5 0.09 Total Assets 225.9 40.02 Short-Term Borrowings 31.8 5.64 Senior Notes 15.3 2.71 Preferred Stock 12.2 2.16 Total Leverage 59.3 10.51 Payable for Investments Purchased 5.5 0.97 Other Liabilities 1.2 0.21 Current Tax Liability 7.9 1.40 Net Assets $ 152.0 $ 26.93

5.64 million common shares currently outstanding.

NTG has completed its share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $12.5 million through December 31, 2020. Under the program, NTG repurchased 677,848 shares of its common stock at an average price of $18.426 and an average discount to NAV of 24.3%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) today announced that as of December 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $70.6 million and its unaudited net asset value was $47.5 million, or $20.28 per share.

As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 471 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 331 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at December 31, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet (in Millions) Per Share Investments $67.5 $ 28.83 Cash and Cash Equivalents 2.8 1.22 Other Assets 0.3 0.14 Total Assets 70.6 30.19 Senior Notes 14.5 6.18 Preferred Stock 6.1 2.61 Total Leverage 20.6 8.79 Payable for Investments Purchased 2.1 0.90 Other Liabilities 0.4 0.22 Net Assets $47.5 $ 20.28

2.34 million common shares currently outstanding.

TTP has completed approximately $2.6 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through March 31, 2021. Under the program, TTP has repurchased 165,601 shares of its common stock at an average price of $15.711 and an average discount to NAV of 21.8%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) today announced that as of December 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $36.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $31.1 million, or $16.84 per share.

As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 1,210 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at December 31, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet (in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 35.8 $ 19.40 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.2 0.15 Receivable for Investments Sold 0.7 0.39 Other Assets 0.1 0.02 Total Assets 36.8 19.96 Credit Facility Borrowings 2.8 1.52 Payable for Investments Purchased 2.7 1.47 Other Liabilities 0.2 0.13 Net Assets $ 31.1 $ 16.84

1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) today announced that as of December 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $117.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $91.2 million, or $13.44 per share.

As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 480 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at December 31, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet (in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 115.3 $ 17.01 Cash and Cash Equivalents 1.0 0.14 Other Assets 1.2 0.17 Total Assets 117.5 17.32 Credit Facility Borrowings 24.0 3.54 Payable for Investments Purchased 1.7 0.25 Other Liabilities 0.6 0.09 Net Assets $ 91.2 $ 13.44

6.78 million common shares currently outstanding.

TPZ has completed approximately $1.8 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through August 31, 2021. Under the program, TPZ has repurchased 172,427 shares of its common stock at an average price of $10.488 and an average discount to NAV of 20.8%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) today announced that as of December 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $249.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $221.9 million, or $16.45 per share.

As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 928 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at December 31, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet (in Millions) Per Share Investments $245.9 $18.23 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.8 0.06 Other Assets 3.2 0.23 Total Assets 249.9 18.52 Credit Facility Borrowings 26.8 1.99 Other Liabilities 1.2 0.08 Net Assets $221.9 $16.45

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

