Jungfraubahn Holding AG: Jungfrau Railway Group records drop in guest numbers

Jungfrau Railway Group records drop in guest numbers

In 2020, which was marked by the coronavirus crisis, the Jungfrau Railway Group recorded a drop in guest numbers at the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe, all Experience Mountains and in the winter sports segment. In addition to the early end of the winter season, the 83-day closure of the tourist rail- and cableways also has to be taken into account. Although Jungfraubahn Holding AG was able to welcome many Swiss guests during the summer months, this was not enough to compensate for the absence of international tourists. Despite excellent snow conditions, the start of the current winter season was adversely affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

362,800 guests visited Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe in 2020. This is 65.6 percent fewer than in the record year 2019 and a similar number as the figures last seen in the 1980s. 2020 got off to a very good start. The Jungfrau Railways recorded the best January in its history. Then, the numbers started to drop in February due to the spread of Covid-19. From mid-March, all tourist rail- and cableways had to cease operations due to the officially imposed lockdown.

The rail- and cableways did not reopen until 6 June 2020 under inclement weather conditions. That changed in summer. Thanks to the good weather and the positive effect of the various promotional campaigns in Switzerland, 153,000 people travelled to the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe in July and August. The autumn holidays then fell victim to the mostly poor weather, while in November the fine autumn weather led to satisfying guest numbers. Overall, the figures show that the drop in foreign guests numbers cannot be compensated for by the Swiss. The changing markets led to major fluctuations in visitor numbers resulting in the deployment of rolling stock and staff being planned at short notice for the first time on the basis of the weather conditions.