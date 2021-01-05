ADOPTION OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF AS BALTIKA WITHOUT CONVENING THE MEETING

Any questions of shareholders relating to the resolution proposed can be sent in advance to the e-mail baltika@baltikagroup.com until 12 January 2021 and answers to all relevant questions will be made public on website of AS Baltika on www.baltikagroup.com .

The Management Board of AS Baltika, registry code 10144415, address Valukoja tn 10, 11415 Tallinn, proposes to the shareholders to adopt resolutions of the shareholders without convening a meeting pursuant to § 299 1 of the Commercial Code. The proposal to adopt resolutions without convening a general meeting of shareholders is for the convenience of shareholders and to avoid gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote the shareholders’ resolutions will be fixed on 12 January 2021 at the end of the business day of the NASDAQ CSD settlement system.

Resolutions of the shareholders can be voted in the period from 13th January 2021 to 19th January 2021 (inclusive). If a shareholder abstains, he/she shall be deemed to have voted against the resolutions. A shareholder has two options for giving his/her vote:

By e-mail to baltika@baltikagroup.com during the voting period, by sending a digitally signed or signed on paper and scanned voting ballot filled in by the voting shareholder or his/her authorized representative. By submitting or sending filled-in voting ballot signed by hand by the voting shareholder or his/her authorized representative to the head-office of AS Baltika at Valukoja tn 10, 11415 Tallinn so that it arrives no later than 19 January 2021 at 4 pm (EET). In the absence of technical means, it is possible to fill in and sign the voting ballot at the office of AS Batika at the above address on working days between 9.00 and 16.00 (EET).

In order to enable the identification of a shareholder, the voting ballot sent by e-mail must be digitally signed. When sending a paper-signed and scanned voting ballot by e-mail or sending a paper-signed voting ballot by post, a copy of the personal data page (incl. document validity date) of the shareholder's or his / her representative's identity document (e.g. passport or ID card) must be sent with the voting ballot. The shareholder's representative must also forward a valid power of attorney in Estonian or English in a form that can be reproduced in writing. The shareholder may use a power of attorney form, which is available on website of AS Baltika on www.baltikagroup.com .