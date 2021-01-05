Arbonia sells windows business and strengthens remaining divisions

Arbonia has decided to withdraw from its windows business with the five companies Dobroplast, EgoKiefer, Slovaktual, Webcom and Wertbau in order to accept a correspondingly attractive offer from a strategic buyer. The buyer is the Danish DOVISTA Group, which belongs to the Danish VKR Holding. The DOVISTA Group develops, produces and sells windows and exterior doors, primarily for the Scandinavian and North European markets and is a leading window supplier in Scandinavia, with strong positions in the UK and Ireland. Its production plants are located in Denmark, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden.



In 2015, Arbonia initiated a comprehensive restructuring and relocation process in the Windows Division. Before the start of this restructuring, the division generated a negative EBITDA. From 2015 to 2020, it has invested, among other things due to that, around CHF 100 million net in new production capacities (including the purchase of the German Wertbau in 2015) and in the modernisation and automation of its machinery. As a result, the four autonomously operating companies became an integrated group with three highly automated production competence centres for wood, wood/aluminium, vinyl, and vinyl/aluminium windows with a high degree of vertical integration, which has strong positions in the domestic markets of Switzerland, Slovakia and Poland. In 2020, the division is expected to achieve an EBITDA of slightly more than CHF 40 million.

