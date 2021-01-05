Regulatory News:

UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) announced its intention to redeem all of its outstanding EUR 2bn tier 2 subordinated notes due 2026 with ISIN CH0236733827 (the "Tier 2 instrument") on 12 February 2021, the first optional redemption date. The Tier 2 instrument was issued by UBS AG on 13 February 2014 and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005350/en/