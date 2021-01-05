Implenia wins major order for A7 Altona Tunnel in Hamburg

Dietlikon, 5 January 2021 - The enlargement of the motorway to eight lanes between the Hamburg-Othmarschen and Hamburg-Volkspark junctions will close the gap between the current A7 expansion projects north and south of the Elbtunnel. The top of the 2,230-metre Altona noise protection tunnel will be covered with allotments, greenery and parks, which will also serve to reconnect the two neighbouring districts of Othmarschen and Bahrenfeld.

The eight-year project is scheduled to start in April this year. DEGES (Deutsche Einheit Fernstrassenplanungs und -bau GmbH), the project management company that plans and builds highways for its owners - the federal government and twelve federal states - is the client. Implenia is taking the commercial lead on the project, which is worth a net total of around EUR 580 million, in a joint venture with HOCHTIEF, which has the technical lead. Implenia has a 35 percent share of the overall contract volume.

In partnership to improve urban transport infrastructure

The project is an important part of the renewal and improvement of infrastructure on one of Germany's main traffic arteries. It will also improve the quality of life of residents living near the road, thanks to the comprehensive noise protection measures, as well as everyone in Hamburg who can enjoy the new green space in future.