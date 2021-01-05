 

Digital screen network expansion in Latvia

SIA D Screens, 100% subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, bought from SIA DIMAXI outdoor screen network with five screens in Riga. This transaction increased the D Screens screen network to 14 screens.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the price or other conditions of the transaction.

The group continues to actively invest in its outdoor media network both in Latvia and in Estonia.

AS Ekspress Grupp also owns outdoor media company Linna Ekraanid which manages a network of 35 outdoor screens across Estonia. After the purchase, the Ekspress Grupp owns 14 digital screens in Latvia and 35 in Estonia. With a total of 49 screens, Ekspress Grupp is the second largest owner of outdoor media screens in the region and the only company that can offer its customers digital outdoor media advertising in both Estonia and Latvia.


Signe Kukin
Group CFO
AS Ekspress Grupp 
+372 669 8381
signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

SIA D Screens is a fast-growing outdoor media company that builds and operates well-positioned digital outdoor screens in several locations across Latvia.

OÜ Linna Ekraanid is a fast-growing outdoor media company that builds and operates well-positioned digital outdoor screens in several cities across Estonia.

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.


