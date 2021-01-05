 

Polyphor to Take Part in Panel Discussion on Novel Oncology Targets at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that Gökhan Batur, Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event on Thursday, January 7 from 8:00AM Eastern Standard Time.

The panel is entitled “Separating the Wheat from the Chaff: Most Promising Novel Oncology Targets in Development”. Investors can pre-register for the event here.

Polyphor is currently conducting the Phase III FORTRESS trial with balixafortide, a potent and selective CXCR4 antagonist, in patients with HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. Data on the key primary endpoint of FORTRESS, progression free survival (PFS) in the overall population, is planned for Q4 2021. An analysis of the objective response rate (ORR) in eligible patients in third and later lines of chemotherapy is planned for Q2 2021.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Polyphor Ltd.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@polyphor.com 		Mary-Ann Chang
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: +44 7483 284 853
mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
   
For Media:
Bernhard Schmid
LifeSci Advisors
+41 44 447 12 21
bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com 		 
   


About Polyphor
Polyphor is a research-driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing first-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company’s leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company’s lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor’s results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


