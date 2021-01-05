The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 04 Jan 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.1333 £ 22.9436 Estimated MTD return 0.73 % 0.73 % Estimated YTD return 0.73 % 0.73 % Estimated ITD return 161.33 % 129.44 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 20.10 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -23.09 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -21.55 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A